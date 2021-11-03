Paytm raises Rs 8,235 crore from anchor investors

Paytm raises Rs 8,235 crore from anchor investors

Paytm's anchor round's size alone can be termed as the eighth largest private company IPO in India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 03 2021, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 23:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm on Wednesday raised Rs 8,235 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale.

The anchor investor round saw participation from Blackrock, CPPIB, Birla MF, GIC and other blue-chip funds leading to 10 times oversubscription of the shares, as per a stock exchange filing.  

Blackrock invested Rs 1,045 crore, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Rs 938 crore and GIC Rs 533 crore.

The round saw participation from pension funds, superannuation funds as well as sovereign wealth funds like Government of Singapore, CPPIB, ADIA, APG, City of New York, Texas Teachers Retirement, NPS Japan, University of Texas, NTUC Pension out of Singapore, and University of Cambridge.

The largest dedicated emerging market investors like Standard Life Aberdeen, UBS and RWC have also invested.

With this, Paytm has already secured 45 per cent of its Rs 18,300 crore initial public offer (IPO).

Paytm's anchor round's size alone can be termed as the eighth largest private company IPO in India.

One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand name, has announced the country's biggest initial public offer, opening on November 8, in the price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share, implying a valuation of around Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

The Rs 18,300 crore-offer, if successful, will be the biggest in the country after Coal India's IPO back in 2010 wherein the state-owned company had garnered Rs 15,200 crore.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Paytm
business
IPO
investment
Fundraising

What's Brewing

How much does a baleen whale eat?

How much does a baleen whale eat?

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

ISIS poses a threat to Taliban govt in Afghanistan

ISIS poses a threat to Taliban govt in Afghanistan

Sputnik Light induces strong immune responses in trials

Sputnik Light induces strong immune responses in trials

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

'Been a dream journey': Chhetri on historic Khel Ratna

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Which countries are vaccinating kids against Covid-19?

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists eye beginning of an end to Covid-19 pandemic

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

Floods, droughts: What a 3°C warmer Earth would be like

 