'Petrol, diesel prices to rise if crude price stays up'

  Sep 16 2019, 14:33pm ist
  Sep 16 2019, 17:08pm ist
Fuel marketing companies fix the price of petrol and diesel at retail outlets based on an average of the last 15 days of the benchmark price of petrol and diesel in the Middle East.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has said that the price of petrol and diesel at retail outlets might go up if the price of crude stays at current levels.

"Price of products at fuel outlets might be impacted if the crude price continues to go up by 10%," M K Surana, chairman of HPCL told Reuters on Monday.

Surana, however, said that a continued high crude price is not sustainable. 

