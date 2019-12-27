PMC: Administrator seeks valuation of HDIL's aircraft

The RBI-appointed administrator of scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank has floated a request for a proposal to appoint a consultant for the valuation of two aircraft and a yacht owned by HDIL group firms.
These assets belong to HDIL group firms owned by Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang, the prime accused in the Rs 6,500-
In November, a local court had allowed the cooperative bank's administrator, J B Bhoria, to sell two aircraft- Dassault Falcon 200 (VT-HDL) and Challenger 300 (VT-PIL
"The RBI-appointed administrator to PMC Bank intends to
Earlier this month, the administrator had invited bids from
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the scam along with the Mumbai Police's Economic
These properties comprise 15 luxury cars, a seven-seater speedboat, besides two aircraft and a yacht belonging to HDIL and its promoters.
The ED had earlier told the court that it did not have any objection to
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had recently said the cooperative bank, with the help of professional
Das had said the forensic audit report of the bank is likely to be
In September, PTI had reported that the cooperative lender's actual exposure to the bankrupt HDIL is over Rs 6,500 crore -- which is 73 per cent of its entire assets of Rs 8,880 crore.
In November, the RBI had informed the Bombay High Court that PMC Bank had used special codes to hide hundreds of dummy loan accounts of HDIL and of the 1,800 PMC Bank employees, only about 25 could access these loan accounts.
The regulator had said these few employees used an access code to hide and restrict the visibility of these dummy accounts of the reality