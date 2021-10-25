Rajinikanth launches voice-based social media platform

To use the Hoote app, one has to record an audio message for upto 60 seconds and share it

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Oct 25 2021, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 22:49 ist
Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth. Credit: PTI Photo

Hoote, the country’s first voice-based social media platform developed by Soundarya Rajinikanth and Sunny Pokala, was formally launched on Monday.

The mobile app, which allows users to record a 60-second audio airing their views, was launched coinciding on the day Soundarya’s father Rajinikanth received the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award. 

Rajinikanth posted an audio message on his Hoote page as the app went live at 4 pm. “I am very happy to launch the Hoote app developed by Soundarya Vishakan. My wishes to Soundarya. Through this app, even people who can’t read and write can use Hoote to communicate with others. This is an excellent idea. I pray to the Almighty that Hoote is successful like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram,” Rajinikanth said in his audio message.

The app developed by Soundarya and Pokala was under beta testing for some time and it was formally launched on Monday. The app allows people to record their message just like Twitter allows one to micro-blog in 240 characters. 

