RBI imposes monetary penalty on Axis, IDBI banks

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Axis, IDBI banks

RBI said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 08 2022, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 19:33 ist
RBI. Credit: Reuters file photo

Reserve Bank of India on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 93 lakh on Axis Bank for various violations, including those related to KYC guidelines.

The central bank has also slapped a fine of Rs 90 lakh on IDBI Bank.

A monetary penalty of Rs 93 lakh has been imposed on Axis Bank for non-compliance of certain directions issued by RBI, the regulator said in a release.

The private sector lender violated certain provisions on loans and advances, Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines and 'levy of penal charges non-maintenance of minimum balances in savings bank accounts', it added.

IDBI Bank has been penalised for non-compliance of directions on 'frauds - classification and reporting by commercial banks and select financial institutions'.

It was also fined for violating norms on 'strengthening the controls of payment ecosystem between sponsor banks and corporate customers like SCBs/UCBs' and 'cyber security framework,' according to another release.

RBI, however, said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their respective customers.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

RBI
Axis bank
IDBI bank
Banking
business
Business News

What's Brewing

Richer than the Queen: UK FM's mega-wealthy wife

Richer than the Queen: UK FM's mega-wealthy wife

When art collectors threw away NFTs worth millions

When art collectors threw away NFTs worth millions

Woman delivers baby under cellphone light in Andhra

Woman delivers baby under cellphone light in Andhra

Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?

Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?

Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found

Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found

Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize

Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize

 