Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee hits record low of 91.99 against US dollar in intraday trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.45 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 09:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 09:44 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us