<p>Mumbai: The rupee slumped 41 paise to hit a record low of 91.99 against the US dollar in intraday trade on Friday, as persistent foreign fund outflows and a volatile geopolitical situation kept investors cautious.</p>.<p>Forex traders said the intervention from the Reserve Bank of India is helping smooth volatility to some extent, but is not reversing the overall negative trend for the domestic unit.</p>.<p>Moreover, for the currency, the pending trade agreement with the US remains a key stabilising factor. Until the geopolitical risk eases and the trade deal materialises, the rupee is likely to remain vulnerable to external shocks, they said.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.45 against the US dollar. In the initial trade, it touched an early high of 91.41 but soon pared the gains, hitting a record low of 91.99, registering a 41-paise fall from its previous close.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and ended with a gain of 7 paise at 91.58 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.03 per cent higher at 98.38.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.09 per cent higher at USD 64.76 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex fell 797.94 points to 81,509.43, while the Nifty declined 240.55 points to 25,049.35.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,549.80 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. </p>