Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Fear comes to India’s property developers

Fear comes to India’s property developers

When the economy reopened after the pandemic in late 2021, retail investors’ financial portfolios were stuffed with hefty gains from the previous two years.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 09:46 IST
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Bloomberg</p></div>

Credit: Bloomberg

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Bloomberg</p></div>

Credit: Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT
Business NewsOpinionReal EstateProperty

Follow us on :

Follow Us