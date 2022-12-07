RBI raises repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, revises GDP growth to 6.8%, retains CPI inflation projection at 6.7% for current FY

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its key lending rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent on Wednesday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced as the 3-day bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting concluded.

"Global economy under midst of uncertainty; shortage of food and high fuel prices has affected poor most," Das said.

The RBI has hiked key benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points (bps) thrice since June, over and above an off-cycle 40 bps increase in the repo in May.

The central bank also revised its projected GDP growth for the current financial year 22-23 at 6.8 per cent and inflation for the same at 6.7 per cent.

With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lending rate at which banks borrow from the central bank now has crossed 6 per cent.

This is the fifth consecutive rate hike after a 40 basis points increase in May and 50 basis points hike each in June, August and September. In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25 per cent since May this year.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das decided by majority view in favour of the rate hike.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, which RBI factors in while fixing its benchmark rate, stood at 6.7 per cent in October. Retail inflation has been ruling above the RBI's comfort level of 6 per cent since January this year.

Das retained the inflation projection at 6.7 per cent for the current fiscal.

The RBI has slashed its GDP growth forecast to 6.8 per cent from an earlier estimate of 7 per cent for the current fiscal.

In its last bi-monthly policy review released in September, the RBI had slashed the economic growth projection for the current financial year to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier on account of extended geopolitical tensions and aggressive monetary policy tightening globally.