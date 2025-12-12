<p>Aditya Dhar’s recent release, <em>Dhurandhar</em>, is continuing to garner widespread acclaim and is raking in significant box-office returns. However, its monster run at the box office has been halted in the GCC.</p><p>Authorities in six Gulf nations have imposed a ban on the Ranveer Singh starrer from screening in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman. Reportedly, the reason behind this decision is its alleged strong anti-Pakistan narrative.</p>.<p>This widespread prohibition has brought back the issue of Indian films that address cross-border narratives facing more rigorous scrutiny from authorities in the Middle East. <em>Dhurandhar</em>'s makers did put in their best efforts to secure a Gulf theatrical release, recognising the region as a crucial market, but their efforts were in vain as clearance was denied upfront.</p>.'Targeted attacks and hate': Film Critics Guild strongly condemns harassment over 'Dhurandhar' reviews.<p>Well, this is not the first time a Bollywood film has faced a ban. Similar prohibitions have earlier affected movies like <em>Fighter, Sky Force, The Diplomat, Article 370, Tiger 3</em> and <em>The Kashmir Files</em> in various Middle Eastern territories.</p>.'Dhurandhar' movie review: A long-winding game of chess.<p>Despite the setback in the Gulf market, <em>Dhurandhar</em> maintains strong performance in India. The film has successfully crossed the Rs 200 crore net in India within its first week, with Rs 44.5 crore earned in international markets, excluding the Gulf countries.</p>.<p>Reportedly inspired by events related to Operation Lyari in Pakistan and speculation about the role of Indian intelligence, the movie stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Thanks to strong audience reviews and its compelling real-world backdrop, Dhurandhar is set to become one of the biggest box-office hits of the year.</p>