Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Gulf Countries unanimously ban Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar': Here's why

Reportedly, the reason behind this decision is its alleged strong anti-Pakistan narrative.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 05:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 05:35 IST
Entertainment NewsR MadhavanRanveer SinghGulf CountriesTrendingSanjay DuttArjun RampalAkshaye KhannaAditya Dhar

Follow us on :

Follow Us