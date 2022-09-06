Reliance to buy 79.4% stake in US solar firm for $32 mn

Reliance Industries to buy majority stake in US solar power firm SenseHawk for $32 million

The acquisition is part of RIL's renewables push and the conglomerate aims to produce 100 GW of solar energy by 2030

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 06 2022, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 09:01 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Reliance Industries said late on Monday it would acquire a 79.4 per cent stake in California-based solar energy software developer SenseHawk for $32 million.

The stake purchase is part of the oil-to-chemicals conglomerate's aggressive push into the renewable energy sector, with aims to produce 100 GW of solar energy by 2030.

Also Read | Reliance's fourth investment cycle of $50 billion to double earnings: Report

SenseHawk develops tools for the solar industry to help companies streamline processes and use automation. The company, founded in 2018, generated $2.3 million in turnover in its financial year 2022.

Reliance said it expected to complete the acquisition by the end of the year.

Reliance Industries Ltd
RIL
Solar power
Business News

