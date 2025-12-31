<p>New Delhi: An unusual, silent marching contingent led by two Bactrian camels from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ladakh">Ladakh</a> will roll down the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi">Kartavya Path</a> this Republic Day.</p><p>The camels will be followed by four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, ten Indian breed army dogs and six conventional military dogs as the Remount and Veterinary Corps of the Indian Army will showcase the critical role played by animals in safeguarding the nation’s most challenging frontiers.</p><p>Leading the column will be the hardy Bactrian camels, recently inducted for operations in the cold deserts of Ladakh. Perfectly adapted to extreme cold, thin air and altitudes above 15,000 feet, these camels can carry loads of up to 250 kg and traverse long distances with minimal water and feed.</p> .Tight security, logistics planned for state-level Republic Day at Manekshaw ground in Bengaluru.<p>“Their induction has significantly enhanced logistical support and mounted patrolling capability along the Line of Actual Control in sandy terrain and steep gradients,” said an officer.</p><p>While the Border Security Force’s colourful camel contingent is a regular on the central boulevard this will be for the first time, the double humped Bactrian camels will make an appearance.</p><p>Marching alongside will be Zanskar ponies, a rare and indigenous mountain breed from Ladakh. Despite their small stature, these ponies are renowned for extraordinary endurance, carrying 40 to 60 kig over long distances at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet and in temperatures dropping to minus 40 degrees Celsius. </p><p>Since their induction in 2020, they have served in some of the harshest terrains, including the Siachen Glacier. Beyond logistics, they play a key role in mounted patrols, sometimes covering up to 70 kilometres in a single day, standing shoulder to shoulder with soldiers in high-risk areas.</p>.Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi pitches for 'IKIGAI' framework for Indo-Pacific nations.<p>Adding sharp-eyed vigilance to the formation will be four raptors, used for bird-strike control and surveillance, reflecting the army’s innovative use of their natural capabilities for operational safety and effectiveness.</p><p>A major highlight will be the army dogs, often called the “Silent Warriors” of the Indian Army. Raised, trained and nurtured at the RVC Centre and College, Meerut, these dogs support troops in counter-terrorism operations, explosive and mine detection, tracking, guarding, disaster response and search-and-rescue missions.</p><p>The army has been inducting indigenous dog breeds such as Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai and Rajapalayam. Their presence on Kartavya Path will mark successful integration of such native breeds into specialised military roles.</p><p>For decades, army dogs and their handlers have displayed exceptional bravery, earning gallantry awards and commendations for acts of courage in combat and humanitarian operations .</p><p>“As the animal contingent marches past the saluting dais on Republic Day 2026, it will showcase how these animals quietly share the burden of duty, courage and sacrifice from the icy heights of Siachen to the cold deserts of Ladakh and disaster-hit civilian areas,” he said. </p>