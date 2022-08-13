Reliance Infra net loss narrows to Rs 66.11 crore in June quarter

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Saturday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 66.11 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022.
The company had clocked a consolidated net loss of Rs 95.15 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.
Its total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 6,349.34 crore as against Rs 4,623.17 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenditure also increased to Rs 6,714.42 crore compared to Rs 5,208.75 crore earlier.
The company in a statement said Mumbai Metro weekday ridership improved from 240,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 to 310,000 in the first quarter of 2022-23 with 100 per cent train availability and punctuality.
Mumbai Metro is the first metro in the world to launch e-ticket on Whatsapp, it added.
The company said transmission and distribution (T&D) loss remains below 8 per cent in Delhi Discoms backed by high operational efficiencies.
Reliance Infrastructure through its SPVs has executed a portfolio of infrastructure projects such as a metro rail project in Mumbai on build, own, operate and transfer (BOT) basis and nine road projects on BOT basis.
