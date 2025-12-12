Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

At least nine dead, 22 injured as bus falls off road in Andhra Pradesh

They said the bus, which was headed to neighbouring Telangana from Chittoor, was carrying 37 people, including the driver and the cleaner. Six of them are safe.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 03:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 December 2025, 03:53 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us