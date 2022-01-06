Reliance invests Rs 1,489 crore for 25.8% stake in delivery firm Dunzo

Reliance Industries Ltd's retail arm has invested $200 million (Rs 1,489 crore) in online delivery platform Dunzo as it looks to get a foothold in the country's rapidly growing market of quick delivery.
