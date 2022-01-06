Reliance invests Rs 1,489 crore in delivery firm Dunzo

Reliance invests Rs 1,489 crore for 25.8% stake in delivery firm Dunzo

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 06 2022, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 17:00 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Reliance Industries Ltd's retail arm has invested $200 million (Rs 1,489 crore) in online delivery platform Dunzo as it looks to get a foothold in the country's rapidly growing market of quick delivery.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Reliance Industries Ltd
Dunzo
Business News

What's Brewing

Afghan Taliban do little to stop Pakistan fighters

Afghan Taliban do little to stop Pakistan fighters

Scientists explore Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

Scientists explore Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance as infections surge

Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance as infections surge

Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand

Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand

Barbie x Balmain toys could be the next fashion biggie

Barbie x Balmain toys could be the next fashion biggie

 