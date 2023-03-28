Rupee gains 15 paise to close at 82.16 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated 15 paise to settle at 82.16 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a weak American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.20 against the American currency and finally closed at 82.16 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 15 paise over its previous close of 82.31.

During the session, the rupee touched a high of 82.16 and a low of 82.28 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.26 per cent to 102.59.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.42 per cent to $77.79 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 40.14 points or 0.07 per cent to end at 57,613.72, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 34.00 points or 0.2 per cent to 16,951.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 890.64 crore, according to exchange data.