Rupee rebounds 32 paise against US dollar to 75.28 in opening trade

The rupee on Friday rebounded 32 paise to 75.28 against US dollar in opening trade.
More to follow..
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war
DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see Hung Assembly?
From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis
Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today
Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts
DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes
Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is
Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat
Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid
Preventing future Ambedkars from being born