Rupee settles 9 paise lower at 73.58 against US dollar

Rupee settles 9 paise lower at 73.58 against US dollar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 21 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 14:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee settles 9 paise lower at 73.58 (provisional) against US dollar

More to folow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rupee
US dollar
Forex
Currency exchange value
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

Will Netflix raise prices this Covid-19 winter?

Pioneering first woman IAF officer passes away

Pioneering first woman IAF officer passes away

How forecasters predict events such as election results

How forecasters predict events such as election results

NASA spacecraft 'kisses' asteroid Bennu

NASA spacecraft 'kisses' asteroid Bennu

Google up against laws that thwarted Microsoft

Google up against laws that thwarted Microsoft

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | PM's address: 'Heard immunity is different!'

DH Toon | PM's address: 'Heard immunity is different!'

Cycles can be mounted on cars, but no jutting out

Cycles can be mounted on cars, but no jutting out

Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in over 90 years

Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in over 90 years

 