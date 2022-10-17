SBI cuts savings deposit rate by 5 bps to 2.70%

SBI cuts savings deposit rate by 5 basis points to 2.70%; BoB raises FCNR deposit rates

The lowering of rates on savings accounts by SBI comes at a time when the peer lenders have been raising deposit rates

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 17 2022, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 21:14 ist
SBI. Credit: Reuters file photo

State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced the interest rate on savings accounts by a marginal 5 basis points to 2.70 per cent effective from October 15.

The new saving rates are applicable on balances of less than Rs 10 crore, on which the bank earlier offered 2.75 per cent per annum interest.

The lowering of rates on savings accounts by SBI comes at a time when the peer lenders have been raising deposit rates to mobilise funds.

Read | IMF praises RBI tightening monetary policy to curb inflation

However, on saving account balances of Rs 10 crore and above, SBI has increased the deposit rates to 3 per cent per annum from 2.75 per cent earlier.

Bank of Baroda on the other hand hiked the interest rates on foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits across various currencies and maturity periods by up to 135 basis points.

The new deposit rates came to effect from October 16, 2022 and will remain in force till November 15, 2022, Bank of Baroda said in a release on Monday.

The revised rates are applicable on fresh and existing FCNR deposits which are renewed on maturity, the lender said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

SBI
State Bank of India
Banking
Business News

What's Brewing

Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi

Mohammed Shami shares tricks of trade with Afridi

Why Pitbulls and Rottweilers are considered dangerous

Why Pitbulls and Rottweilers are considered dangerous

How's Brexit going?': British politics faces mockery

How's Brexit going?': British politics faces mockery

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

 