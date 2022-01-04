SBI increases limit on IMPS transactions to Rs 5 lakh

The motive behind the move was to encourage customers towards digital banking

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2022, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 19:18 ist
Charges are nil for transactions done through net banking or SBI's application 'YONO'. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The State Bank of India has increased the limit on IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) transactions from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

IMPS, offered by National Payments Corporation of India, empowers customers to transfer money instantly through banks and RBI authorised Prepaid Payment Instrument Issuers (PPI) across India.

Also Read | SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank continue to remain systemically important banks: RBI

For transactions below Rs 2 lakh at the banks, transaction charges are nil, while for between Rs 2-5 lakh, it is kept at Rs 20 plus the Goods and Service Taxes applicable.

However, charges are nil for transactions done through net banking or SBI's application 'YONO'.

"In case of Branch Channels, there has been no change in the service charges for IMPS done through the Branch Channel in the existing slabs. However, a new slab for Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000 has been added and the proposed service charges for this slab is Rs 20 + GST w.e.f 01.02.2022," the bank said in a statement.

State Bank of India
IMPS
Business News

