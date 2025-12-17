<p>Belagavi: A question by BJP's D S Arun on controlling the use of loudspeakers exceeding the decibel limit during 'Azaan' in mosques led to heated arguments between the ruling and opposition members in the Council. </p>.<p>In reply, Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre said during Deepavali, firecrackers and loudspeakers also produced excessive noise and that unnecessary politics was being done in the matter. This triggered BJP members and led to an argument. </p>.<p>Explaining the issue, Arun said that no one dared to complain about the disturbance caused by 'Azaan', because they had government support.</p>.<p>"For the past two and a half years, there has been government support," the BJP member alleged.</p>.<p>Congress members came out in support of the minister and condemned the BJP member's statement. </p>.<p>Sensing the seriousness of the matter, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti advised the minister to answer only the questions raised by members and not bring up other matters. </p>.<p>Finally, Khandre said an order had already been issued by the environment department that all mosques/madrasas/dargahs should use loudspeakers only between 6 am and 10 pm. </p>.<p>He said that a committee had been formed to check the licenses of loudspeakers used during 'Azaan'. </p>.Karnataka Legislative Council session: Govt, Oppn trade barbs over use of loudspeakers during Azaan.<p><strong>52 complaints filed</strong> </p>.<p>In the last three years, 52 complaints had been received that the decibel level of speakers was high during 'Azaan'. </p>.<p>Officials of the Karnataka state pollution control board had inspected 51 places and violations were found in 26 places, the minister informed. </p>.<p>In total, sound level tests were conducted in 126 places and in 97 places, it was found that the sound limit of the loudspeakers had been exceeded, he said. </p>.<p>Arun said that in and around his house in Shivamogga, people were unable to sleep in the early morning hours due to the loud 'Azaan'.</p>.<p>"My 86-year-old father wakes up due to 'Azaan' in the mosque and finds it difficult to sleep again and it is a daily pain for us. No one dares to complain about this. If anyone tells the authorities that this is causing disturbance, the authorities request the mosques to reduce the loudspeaker volume, instead of taking legal action," he said. </p>