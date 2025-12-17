<p>Karwar/Tumakuru: The tahsildar's offices in Karwar and Bhatkal and the deputy commissioner's office in Tumakuru received e-mails of bomb threats on Tuesday.</p>.<p>All the three mails were sent by a common ID and claimed "revenge from Tamilians and Pakistanis." However, thorough search of the premises established the threat to be a hoax one. </p><p>Police personnel, bomb disposal squad and dog squad were pressed into service. Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police Deepan M N said that no explosives were found during the search. </p>