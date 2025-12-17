Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka government offices get hoax bomb mails

Police personnel, bomb disposal squad and dog squad were pressed into service. Uttara Kannada Superintendent of Police Deepan M N said that no explosives were found during the search.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 22:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 22:01 IST
India NewsKarnatakaBomb threatBomb hoax

Follow us on :

Follow Us