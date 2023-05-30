Sensex climbs 131.32 points to 62,977.70 in early trade

This is developing story

PTI
PTI,
  • May 30 2023, 09:48 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 09:50 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Sensex rose 131.32 points to 62,977.70 in early trade on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Nifty advanced 49.6 points to 18,648.25.

More to follow...

Business News
Markets
Stocks
Stock Markets
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Sensex

