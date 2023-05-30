Sensex climbs 131.32 points to 62,977.70 in early trade

Sensex rose 131.32 points to 62,977.70 in early trade on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Nifty advanced 49.6 points to 18,648.25.
More to follow...
