Sensex cracks 1,159 pts; Nifty slumps below 17,900

Sensex cracks 1,159 pts; Nifty slumps below 17,900

ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tumbling over 5%, followed by ICICI Bank

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 28 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 16:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 1,159 points on Thursday following an across-the-board selloff as monthly derivatives expired amid a weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share index tanked 1,158.63 points or 1.89 per cent to close at 59,984.70. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty plummeted 353.70 points or 1.94 per cent to 17,857.25.

ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, tumbling over 5 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, L&T, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

"Domestic equities witnessed heavy selloff with high volatility mainly led by sharp correction in heavyweight financials and IT, which wiped out around Rs 4.5 lakh crore from investors wealth," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

All key sectoral indices fell sharply, with Nifty PSU Bank falling over 4 per cent. In addition to weak global cues, unwinding of long positions especially in financials on F&O expiry, which had seen a sharp rally in recent period were the prime reasons for the sharp market correction, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with losses.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the red in mid-session deals.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 1.11 per cent to $82.94 per barrel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BSE
NSE
Sensex
Nifty
Stock Markets
business

What's Brewing

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

 