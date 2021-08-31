Sensex hits record high, crosses 57K in early trading

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 31 2021, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 09:27 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

BSE benchmark index Sensex hit a lifetime high of over 57,000 in early trading on Tuesday.

More to follow...

Sensex
BSE
Stocks
Markets

