Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

IT firms see Anthropic's new set of AI tools as 'opportunity'

Nifty IT plunged nearly 6 per cent, steepest fall in six years, amid investor worries over AI competition for software firms.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 15:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 15:00 IST
Business NewsAIcompaniesIT

Follow us on :

Follow Us