Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1%

The Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 1 per cent higher on Tuesday amid buying in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC twins.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 562.75 points or 0.94 per cent to settle at 60,655.72. During the day, it jumped 611.51 points or 1 per cent to 60,704.48.
The broader NSE Nifty climbed 158.45 points or 0.89 per cent to end at 18,053.30.
From the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services and NTPC were the prominent gainers.
State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.
Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Tokyo settled in the green, while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.
Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the negative territory in mid-session deals. Markets in the US were shut on Monday on account of Martin Luther King Jr Day.
International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.67 per cent to $85.03 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net Rs 750.59 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Hockey Village' set for transition to artificial turf
The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama
Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening
Djokovic return splits fans at Australian Open
DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM
Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy
Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress
Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show
Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador