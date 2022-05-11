Sensex, Nifty open higher, retract gains soon

Asian Paints, LT, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys being the laggards on the 30-share Sensex

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 11 2022, 09:51 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 09:51 ist

Sensex was up 190.34 points to 54,555.19 at open Wednesday while, Nifty rose 65.55 points to 16,305.60.

However, both indices soon moved to the red with Asian Paints, LT, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys being the laggards on the 30-share Sensex.

More to follow...

Markets
Nifty
Sensex
BSE
NSE
Business News

