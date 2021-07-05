Sensex rallies 395 points; banking, finance stocks lead

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 395 points on Monday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Infosys and Reliance Industries amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 395.33 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 52,880. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 112.15 points or 0.71 per cent to 15,834.35.

State Bank of India was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing nearly 2 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, HCL Tech and Titan were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended with gains, while Hong Kong and Tokyo closed in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 982.80 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.35 per cent higher at USD 76.44 per barrel.