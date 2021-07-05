Sensex rallies 395 pts; banking, finance stocks lead

Sensex rallies 395 points; banking, finance stocks lead

State Bank of India was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing nearly 2%

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 05 2021, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 16:40 ist
Credit: PTI file photo

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 395 points on Monday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Infosys and Reliance Industries amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 395.33 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 52,880. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 112.15 points or 0.71 per cent to 15,834.35.

State Bank of India was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing nearly 2 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, HCL Tech and Titan were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended with gains, while Hong Kong and Tokyo closed in the red.

Equities in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 982.80 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.35 per cent higher at USD 76.44 per barrel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BSE
NSE
Stock Markets
Sensex
Nifty

What's Brewing

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

 