Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 17,100 at open

Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 17,100 at open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2022, 09:34 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 09:34 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex on Wednesday jumped 208.22 points to 57,184.21 in early trade while Nifty climbed 63.75 points to 17,132.85.

Power and tech stocks were leading the 30-share index with NTPC and PowerGrid topping the chart.

Markets were closed on account of Eid and Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesdau.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Business News
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

DH Toon | On which planet does Indian disapora live?

DH Toon | On which planet does Indian disapora live?

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

BCCI announces schedule, venues for IPL 2022 play-offs

BCCI announces schedule, venues for IPL 2022 play-offs

The real Twitter is not for sale

The real Twitter is not for sale

In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

 