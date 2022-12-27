Sensex up by 404.21 pts; Nifty climbs 119.45 pts

Sensex is at 60,970.63 in early trade, and Nifty at 18,134.05

PTI
PTI
  • Dec 27 2022, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 09:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sensex advances 404.21 points to 60,970.63 in early trade; Nifty climbs 119.45 points to 18,134.05.

