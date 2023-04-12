Serum Institute restarts manufacturing of Covid vaccine

Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield

The company had stopped manufacturing of Covishield in December 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2023, 18:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 18:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday said it has restarted manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield amid rising numbers of cases of the virus infection.

He said the company already has six million booster doses of Covovax vaccine available and adults must take the booster shot.

Also Read | Covid preparedness: Health centres submit reports to Karnataka govt

Reacting to reports of Covid-19 vaccines shortage, he said manufacturers are ready but there has been no demand.

"Just as a precaution, at risk we have done it so that people have a Covishield as a choice if they want it," Poonawalla told PTI on restarting of manufacturing of the vaccine.

The company had stopped manufacturing of Covishield in December 2021.

On Covovax which has been approved as a booster dose for 18-years and above, he said, "We have six million doses ready but the demand is exactly zero."

Covovax booster is now on the CoWin app, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Serum Institute of India
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Pune mountaineers take up the great Mt Meru challenge

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Serendipity, Karma Yoga through an entrepreneur’s lens

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Birth control measures resonate among Muslims in India

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

 