Shares open higher ahead of RBI rate decision

Shares open higher ahead of RBI rate decision

The RBI has raised the repo rate by a total of 250 basis points since May 2022 to keep inflation in check, before opting for a pause at the previous meeting

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 08 2023, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 09:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares opened higher on Thursday, with the benchmarks closing in on all-time highs, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision in which the central bank is widely seen holding key rates steady.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.10 per cent at 18,747.10 as of 9:16 am, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.11 per cent to 63,211.01.

The RBI's rate decision is due to be announced at 10:00 am and the monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to leave the repo rate at 6.50 per cent for a second straight meeting.

The RBI has raised the repo rate by a total of 250 basis points since May 2022 to keep inflation in check, before opting for a pause at the previous meeting.

India's retail inflation eased to an 18-month low of 4.70 per cent in April, well below the RBI's upper tolerance level. Economists expect the next few readings to be comfortably below the 6 per cent threshold, bolstering hopes of a sustained pause in the rate cycle.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Stocks
Markets
Stock Markets

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

 