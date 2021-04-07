'Shilpa Medicare can make 100-200 mn Covid-19 shots'

Shilpa Medicare can make 100-200 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine, says executive

Vaccines for Covid-19 can be manufactured at Shilpa's facility in Karnataka's Dharwad, the executive said

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 07 2021, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 16:37 ist
Shilpa Medicare's shares jumped as much as 10.4% on India's National Stock Exchange following the news. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indian drugmaker Shilpa Medicare Ltd has the capacity to manufacture 100-200 million doses of a protein-based vaccine for Covid-19, a company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

India, the world's largest vaccine producing nation, has been ramping up the production of Covid-19 vaccines and global firms including AstraZeneca, U.S.-based Novavax and Russia's RDIF have signed manufacturing deals with local players.

RDIF, in particular, has already announced deals with six Indian companies to make more than half a billion doses of its Sputnik-V vaccine, including major drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories and several smaller firms.

Also Read | Maharashtra has 14 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine which will last only three days: Rajesh Tope

Shilpa Medicare's shares jumped as much as 10.4% on India's National Stock Exchange following the news. They were last up 9.2%.

Both AstraZeneca's vaccine and RDIF's Sputnik-V are based on the protein-based recombinant technology, which combines the DNA from a virus with bacterial cells to produce proteins that are purified and used in a vaccine.

"For recombinant vaccines, anywhere between 100 and 200 million doses is a fair volume capacity (for Shilpa) ... depending on the vaccine type," Vinay Konaje, managing director of Shilpa Biologicals, a unit of Shilpa Medicare, said in an interview.

Konaje declined to comment on whether Shilpa Medicare could partner with RDIF or any other vaccine developers for manufacturing Covid-19 shots.

Shilpa Medicare was among the Indian companies that could ink Sputnik-V manufacturing deals with RDIF, Fortune India reported last week, citing unnamed industry officials.

Also Read | India becomes fastest Covid-19 vaccinating country in the world

Shilpa makes active pharmaceutical ingredients — the essential components of a drug — at facilities in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, as well as a plant in Austria.

Vaccines for Covid-19 can be manufactured at Shilpa's facility at Dharwad, Karnataka, Konaje said.

Deaths from Covid-19 have crossed 3 million globally, while India is struggling to contain a second wave of the virus that has eclipsed the first.

India has also indicated it would prioritise local vaccine needs, and its foreign minister said last month India had told international buyers as much.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition

This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

 