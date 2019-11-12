Singapore, Andhra end Amaravati startup area project

The Singapore government has declared that the government of Andhra Pradesh's decision to close the Amaravati capital city startup area project on Monday was based on mutual consent between the GoAP and the Singapore consortium, comprising Ascendas Singbridge Pvt Ltd and Sembcorp Development Ltd.

In statement here on Tuesday, Singapore Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran said, “The Singapore consortium was appointed by the government of Andhra Pradesh in 2017 to help develop the 6.84 square km Startup Area of its new capital city Amaravati. We note that the newly elected government of Andhra Pradesh has decided not to proceed with the Startup Area given its other priorities for the state”.

He further noted that the companies recognise such risks when venturing into any overseas market and factor them into their investment decisions. “In this instance, the Singapore consortium of companies have stated that the project has cost them a few million dollars, and that its closure does not impact their investment plans in India,” the note added.

“Singapore companies remain interested in opportunities in Andhra Pradesh and other Indian states because of the size and potential of the market. Our economic agencies will continue to help our companies internationalise by exploring opportunities in India and other overseas markets,” the release of the Ministry of Trade and Industry said.

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet that met here on October 30 decided to scrap the project. The pact between the then Nara Chandrababu Naidu government and the consortium remained a non starter even after 30 months of the pact being inked, raising doubts about the future of the deal. After the change of guard in the state, it was believed that the government would eventually scrap the deal.

The Amaravati Startup Area Development Project was undertaken under the Public-Private Partnership mode and the Singapore consortium of Ascendas-Singbridge and Sembcorp Development was selected through the controversial Swiss Challenge method as the Master Developer. The Naidu government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Singapore consortium on May 15, 2017, for executing the project in three phases over 15 years.

As per the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA)-Andhra Pradesh, the start-up area, once developed, was expected to contribute 1.15 lakh crore to the state's gross domestic product and generate revenue of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore to the government in different taxes.