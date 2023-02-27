Snap to roll out chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT

Reuters
Reuters,
  Feb 27 2023
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 22:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Snap Inc, which owns photo messaging app Snapchat, said on Monday it is rolling out an artificial intelligence chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, as the company seeks to enter the buzzy field of generative AI.

The chatbot, called My AI, will be available to subscribers of Snap's premium subscription Snapchat+, the company said in a blog post.

Read | China's Tencent sets up team to develop ChatGPT-like product: Report

ChatGPT, which can generate prose in response to prompts, has captivated the tech industry. Microsoft and Alphabet's Google both announced their own AI chatbots earlier in February.

My AI was trained to have a fun and lighthearted tone and will be able to offer creative ideas like potential gifts for a friend's birthday or write a poem about a certain topic, Snap said.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said in the blog post that the chatbot is "prone to hallucination," and may be tricked into saying anything, adding that users should not rely on the bot for advice.

While AI-powered chatbots are a nascent field, early search results and conversations have made headlines with its unpredictability.

Alphabet lost $100 billion in market value earlier this month when its new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video. 

