Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Gadgets Weekly: Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch 2-in-1 tablet and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products and related events to keep you abreast of everything happening in consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 00:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Microsoft launcheds 2-in-1 Surface Pro 12-inch tablet

The new 2-in-1 Surface Pro 12-inch tablet.

The new 2-in-1 Surface Pro 12-inch tablet.

Credit: Microsoft India

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Unix Voltro power bank

Unix Voltro power bank.

Unix Voltro power bank.

Credit: Unix

Xiaomi announces festive offers on phones, tablets, smart TVs and more in India

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Xiaomi, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer electronics, outside a shop in Mumbai, India.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Xiaomi, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer electronics, outside a shop in Mumbai, India.

Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung announces Fab Grab Fest 2025 sale in India

The logo of Samsung.

The logo of Samsung.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Acerpure announces new Nitro series smart TVs

Acerpure Gaming TV.

Acerpure Gaming TV.

Credit: Acerpure

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Big Bespoke AI Festival

The Big Bespoke AI Festival teaser.

The Big Bespoke AI Festival teaser.

Credit: Samsung India

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 00:31 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsgadgetsMicrosoftDH TechSamsungGadgets WeeklyXiaomiAcerpower bank

Follow us on :

Follow Us