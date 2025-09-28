Microsoft launcheds 2-in-1 Surface Pro 12-inch tablet
The new 2-in-1 Surface Pro 12-inch tablet.
Xiaomi announces festive offers on phones, tablets, smart TVs and more in India
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Xiaomi, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer electronics, outside a shop in Mumbai, India.
Samsung announces Fab Grab Fest 2025 sale in India
Acerpure announces new Nitro series smart TVs
Samsung Big Bespoke AI Festival
The Big Bespoke AI Festival teaser.
Published 28 September 2025, 00:31 IST