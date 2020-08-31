SpiceJet launches portable ventilator for patients

SpiceJet launches portable ventilator for patients with moderate breathing issues

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2020, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 14:55 ist
Spicejet aircraft. Credit: Reutera

SpiceJet launched a portable non-invasive ventilator brand on Monday for patients with mild-to-moderate breathing issues.

Engineers of SpiceJet Technic, a subsidiary, designed the 'SpiceOxy' device at its innovation lab, the airline said in a statement.

Since this device is turbine-based and lightweight, it can be used at home, in an ambulance, on hilly terrains like army base camps, hospitals, and portable applications like wheelchairs and gurneys, according to the statement.

It said the device was an "effective solution for patients with mild to moderate breathing issues" and could be of significant help for symptomatic coronavirus patients.

SpiceJet said it had also launched a brand of fingertip pulse oximeter, a handy device making it easier for people to measure the oxygen level of the blood.

Both the devices can be purchased from the airline's e-commerce website, it stated.

"I am extremely happy to share that the SpiceOxy ventilator and pulse oximeter that we are launching today is proudly 'Made in India', designed and manufactured by our talented team of engineers," SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Spicejet
engineers
ventilator
hilly regions
oxygen levels

What's Brewing

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

 