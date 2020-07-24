SpiceJet to operate flights on India-UK routes

SpiceJet to operate flights on India-United Kingdom routes

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 24 2020, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 16:01 ist

SpiceJet has been designated as "Indian scheduled carrier" to operate flight services to the UK from India, the Gurugram-based no-frills airline said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

On Thursday, the airline was allowed to fly on India-US routes by the governments of the two countries under the bilateral air services pact.

"We would like to inform you that in terms of the Air Services Agreement between the Government of India and the United Kingdom, SpiceJet has been designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the UK," SpiceJet said in the filing.

An air service agreement is a bilateral agreement to allow international commercial air transport services between signatories.

SpiceJet gets the nod to fly to the UK at a time when all international commercial air passenger services are suspended since March 22 due to visa and travel restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, various evacuation and charter flights are being currently operated to fly back stranded Indians in various countries and also transport foreign nationals, who are stuck in India, to their countries.

Currently, government-run Air India is the only domestic airline flying between India and the UK. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Spicejet
gurugram
Air India

What's Brewing

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

 