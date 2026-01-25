<p>Chandigarh: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu </a>resident has been arrested for his alleged links with Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, the Punjab Police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Raman Kumar alias Golu, has been apprehended by State Special Operation Cell of the Punjab Police.</p>.<p>In a major breakthrough against Pakistan-backed terror network, Station Operation Cell, SAS Nagar apprehended Raman Kumar alias Golu, a resident of Jammu, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.</p>.Railway track damaged in Punjab, police probe explosion angle.<p>Raman Kumar is a key associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, he saod adding that a .30 bore pistol was recovered from him.</p>.<p>The arrested accused was in direct contact with Shahzad Bhatti via Instagram and WhatsApp and was involved in the Ambala Police Station blast case, the DGP said.</p>.<p>He also provided financial support to the perpetrators, Yadav added.</p>