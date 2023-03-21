Spotify takes down Zee Music songs over license dispute

Spotify takes down Zee Music songs amid licensing dispute

Zee Music, a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, is one of the largest Indian record labels

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2023, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 22:15 ist
Spotify Logo. Credit: AFP File Photo

Music streaming giant Spotify has taken down the entire catalogue owned by Zee Music Company, after an effort at renewing the licensing agreement between the two fell through. 

Zee Music, a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, is one of the largest Indian record labels. Following the licensing dispute, several of the company's most popular Bollywood albums including Fitoor, Udta Punjab, Dangal, Rock On 2Bareilly Ki Barfi, Secret Superstar, Dhadak, October, Andhadhun, Kedarnath, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, Kesari, Kalank, Bhediya, etc. were removed from Spotify.

In a statement to DH, Spotify said, “Spotify and Zee Music have been unable to reach a licensing agreement. Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music, and will continue our good faith negotiations in hopes of finding a mutually agreeable solution soon.”

In what might be a concern for the music streaming giant, leading tracks such as Apna Bana Le, apparently the top track on Spotify India over the last two weeks, from the Hindi film Bhediya, are no longer available on the platform. This might lead to listeners jumping to alternative streamers.

Zee Music boasts a subscriber base of over 9.3 crore on YouTube, where its copyrighted music is still available to stream.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
ZEE Entertainment
zee
Zee Media
Spotify
Music
YouTube
bollywood

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops

Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops

No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods

Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods

Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

As population booms, where are India's working women?

As population booms, where are India's working women?

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

 