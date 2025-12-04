Menu
Year in Google Search 2025: Operation Sindoor, IPL, Vaibhav Suryavamshi, Gemini AI dominate search trends in India

In India, 2025 was a very eventful year with a mix of joy and sorrow. In sports, the Indian Women's Cricket team won the maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) One-Day International (ODI) World Cup, and even men's team won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 edition and the Asia Cup
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 09:36 IST
Year in Search Google 2025 Infographics created using Nano Banana Pro tool.

Credit: Google

Year in Search Google 2025 A to Z search infographic created using Nano Banana Pro tool.

Credit: Google

Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Sports in India

Cricket tournments IPL, Asia Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and World cup dominated the search trends in Sports in India.

Credit: Google

Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Questions in India

What is Operation Sindoor, the new amended WAQF bill, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list, were some of the commonly searched questions on Google in India.

Credit: Google

Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for News Events in India

Maha Kumbh Mela, Dharmendra, Bihar, Delhi Election Results, India-Pakistan News, Operation Sindoor, were some of the most searched news events on Google in India in 2025.

Maha Kumbh Mela, Dharmendra, Bihar, Delhi Election Results, India-Pakistan News, Operation Sindoor, were some of the most searched news events on Google in India in 2025.

Credit: Google

Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for People in India

IPL's teenage batting sensation Vaobhav Suryananshi was the top searched person on Google Search in India this year.

Credit: Google

Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Women in India

Indian women cricketers- Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and the captain Harmanpreet Kaurd, were the most search women personalities on Google Search in 2025 this year.

Credit: Google

Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Movies in 2025

Saiyaara, Kantara, War 2, Coolie, and Sanama Teri Kasam were top five searched movies on Google Search in India this year.

Credit: Google

Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Shows in India

Nitflix's hit show Squid Game, Amazon Prime Video's Panchayar and Big Boss were top three searched TV shows on Google Search in India this year.

Credit: Google

Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Recipes in India

Idli, and mocktails were the popular search trends on Google.

Credit: Google

Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Travel in India

Maha Kumbh Mela (Pragyaraj), Phillipines, Mauritious were top search destinations on Google Search in India this year.

Credit: Google

Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Trending in India

Google's Gemini AI, Nano Banana's 3D Model, ChatGPT's Chibli style animation were top trending activity on Google Search in India this year.

Credit: Google

Best of 2025: Best of 2025: Overall Top Trending Searches in India

IPL, Google Gemini, Asia Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and Pro Kabaddi League were top searches on Google Search in India this year.

Credit: Google

Published 04 December 2025, 09:34 IST
