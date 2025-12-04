Year in Search Google 2025 Infographics created using Nano Banana Pro tool.
Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Sports in India
Cricket tournments IPL, Asia Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and World cup dominated the search trends in Sports in India.
Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Questions in India
What is Operation Sindoor, the new amended WAQF bill, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list, were some of the commonly searched questions on Google in India.
Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for News Events in India
Maha Kumbh Mela, Dharmendra, Bihar, Delhi Election Results, India-Pakistan News, Operation Sindoor, were some of the most searched news events on Google in India in 2025.
Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for People in India
IPL's teenage batting sensation Vaobhav Suryananshi was the top searched person on Google Search in India this year.
Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Women in India
Indian women cricketers- Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and the captain Harmanpreet Kaurd, were the most search women personalities on Google Search in 2025 this year.
Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Movies in 2025
Saiyaara, Kantara, War 2, Coolie, and Sanama Teri Kasam were top five searched movies on Google Search in India this year.
Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Shows in India
Nitflix's hit show Squid Game, Amazon Prime Video's Panchayar and Big Boss were top three searched TV shows on Google Search in India this year.
Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Recipes in India
Idli, and mocktails were the popular search trends on Google.
Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Travel in India
Maha Kumbh Mela (Pragyaraj), Phillipines, Mauritious were top search destinations on Google Search in India this year.
Best of 2025: Top Trending Searches for Trending in India
Google's Gemini AI, Nano Banana's 3D Model, ChatGPT's Chibli style animation were top trending activity on Google Search in India this year.
Best of 2025: Best of 2025: Overall Top Trending Searches in India
IPL, Google Gemini, Asia Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and Pro Kabaddi League were top searches on Google Search in India this year.
Published 04 December 2025, 09:34 IST