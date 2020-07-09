Starbucks opens first drive-thru store in India

PTI
New Delhi,
  Jul 09 2020
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 22:32 ist
Tata Starbucks on Thursday opened its first drive-thru store in India entering into a new format in the country.

The company has opened its first drive-thru store in India at Ambala Chandigarh Expressway, Singapura in Zirakpur.

Commenting on the development Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney said: “ The opening of our first drive-thru store showcases our commitment to evolving our brand and business in India and providing new and meaningful experiences to our customers.”

The drive-thru format offers added convenience for customers who want to receive their orders from cars, or travellers on the go.

To introduce the drive-thru in India and engage with customers, Tata Starbucks launched a digital marketing campaign.

Tata Starbucks is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Ltd (formerly known as Tata Global Beverages) and Starbucks Corporation and operates 187 Starbucks stores in 11 cities across India.

