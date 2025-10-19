<p>Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Tamil Nadu Hajj Illam (House) at an outlay of Rs 39.20 crore near Chennai Airport.</p>.<p>Stalin had announced in March the facility to serve the Hajj pilgrims.</p>.<p>The Chief Minister took part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the setting up of the Tamil Nadu Hajj House to come up on a one acre land near the Chennai Airport. It would benefit Hajj pilgrims, an official release said on Tuesday.</p>.National Herald case | BJP remains hell-bent on hounding Gandhi family: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin .<p>The facility would allow pilgrims to complete their formalities ahead of their Hajj pilgrimage, the release said.</p>.<p>The four-storey building would have a basement for parking vehicles. The ground floor would consist of reception and meeting hall. </p><p>The first to fourth floors would have 100 bedrooms with various amenities that can accommodate 400 pilgrims, the release added. </p>