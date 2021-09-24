Tata Motors achieves total EV sales mark of 10K units

Tata Motors achieves cumulative EV sales milestone of 10,000 units

Tata Motors had entered the electric vehicle space with Tigor EV as a fleet offering and expanded to the personal segment in January 2020

Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Tata Motors on Friday said its electric vehicles have achieved a cumulative sales milestone of 10,000 units.

Tata Motors had entered the electric vehicle space with Tigor EV as a fleet offering and expanded to the personal segment with the launch of Nexon EV in January 2020.

"Tata Motors has recorded a remarkable feat of onboarding its 10,000th EV customer," the company said in a release.

With over 70 per cent market share (year-to-date FY22), Tata Motors has crossed the 1,000-unit volume in August this year with a strong order book, it said.

"The first 10,000 EVs have been led by the early adopters and with this encouragement, Tata Motors has built a viable roadmap for the future and is committed to staying on course with making EVs mainstream, it said.

Commenting on the development, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said "the achievement of 10,000 EVs on road is a strong testament to how our innovative electric vehicles are resonating well with customers."

"We are proud to have lived up to the high expectations of the early EV adopters. These customers have laid a strong foundation for EV ownership to further expand and have created a path for other prospective buyers to follow," Chandra said.

The company said it is driving this shift of green mobility with the help of other group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma through an expansive e-mobility ecosystem – The Tata UniEVerse.

Tata Power's ramp-up of the charging infrastructure with 700 plus installations in 120 cities across India furthers the commitment of sustainability and modernisation, it said.

