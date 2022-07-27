Tata Motors reports Rs 5,000 crore loss in June-quarter

India's Tata Motors Ltd posted a bigger first-quarter loss on Wednesday.
The Jaguar Land Rover parent reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5007 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of Rs 4451 crore a year earlier.
