Tata Motors reports Rs 5,000 crore loss in June-quarter

Tata Motors reports Rs 5,000 crore loss in June-quarter

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 27 2022, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 16:56 ist

India's Tata Motors Ltd posted a bigger first-quarter loss on Wednesday.

The Jaguar Land Rover parent reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5007 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of Rs 4451 crore a year earlier.

 

 

 

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Tata Motors

What's Brewing

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer move up in ICC ODI rankings

Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer move up in ICC ODI rankings

Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman: Report

Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman: Report

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Paytm's data breach may have hit 34 lakh users in 2020

Paytm's data breach may have hit 34 lakh users in 2020

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

 