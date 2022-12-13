Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from Jan

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it will increase prices of its commercial vehicle range by up to 2 per cent from January to offset the impact of rising input costs.
While the price increase will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, the auto major said in a statement.
Also Read | Tata Motors looks to sell partial stake in Tata Technologies via IPO
The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs, but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike, it added.
Tata Motors is the country's leading player in the commercial vehicle segment.
The firm has already announced that it is looking to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles from next month to make its model range compliant with stricter emission norms, which kick in from April 2023.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'
1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England
Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo
‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’
Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals
Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru
DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal
Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year
Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film