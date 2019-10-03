Tata Nexon EV to be launched in 2020

Tata Motors, on Thursday, announced that it would launch the Nexon electric vehicle in the last quarter of 2019-20.

The Indian automaker had announced that the Nexon EV would be powered by the Ziptron technology. The price is expected to be between Rs 15 and 17 lakh.

“We are proud to announce that Nexon EV will be available for personal buyers in India from Q4 (Jan-Mar) FY19-20," Shailesh Chandra, President, Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors said.

"Powered by the cutting-edge Ziptron technology, Nexon EV promises to address the barriers that exist in the EV market today and will deliver a thrilling on-road performance, ensuring zero emission," he added.

This SUV will target a range of about 300 Km. With the Ziptron technology, this vehicle will be equipped with an efficient high voltage system, zippy performance, fast charging capability, battery and motor with warranty of 8 years, and adherence to IP67 (dust and waterproof) standard.