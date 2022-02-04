Tata Steel Q3 net profit more than doubles

Tata Steel Q3 net profit more than doubles to Rs 9,598 crore

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,010.94 crore in the year-ago period

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2022, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 21:23 ist
India-headquartered Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual capacity of 34 MT. Credit: iStock Photo

Steel major Tata Steel on Friday said its consolidated net profit has more than doubled to Rs 9,598.16 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, mainly on account of higher income.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,010.94 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the October-December quarter also jumped to Rs 60,842.72 crore, from Rs 42,152.87 crore earlier.    

The company's expenses rose to Rs 48,666.02 crore from Rs 36,494.91 crore.      

India-headquartered Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual capacity of 34 MT.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tata Steel
India News
Business News
Revenue
Earnings

What's Brewing

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

 