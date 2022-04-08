Tax collections soar to record Rs 27.07 lakh cr in FY22

Tax collections soar to record Rs 27.07 lakh crore in FY22

While direct taxes showed a 49% growth, indirect tax collections were up 30% last fiscal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2022, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 15:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India's tax collections soared to a record high of Rs 27.07 lakh crore in the fiscal year ended March 31 as mop-up from income and other direct taxes as well as indirect taxes jumped, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Friday.

Gross tax collection of Rs 27.07 lakh crore during April 2021 to March 2022 compares with budget estimate of Rs 22.17 lakh crore, he told reporters here.

Direct taxes, which comprise income tax paid by individuals and corporate tax, came in at Rs 14.10 lakh crore – Rs 3.02 lakh crore higher than the budget estimate.

Also Read | New tax rules to make life costlier for rural residents

Indirect taxes like excise duty stood Rs 1.88 lakh crore higher than the budget estimate. Against the budget estimate of Rs 11.02 lakh crore, indirect tax mop-up was Rs 12.90 lakh crore, he said.

While direct taxes showed a 49 per cent growth, indirect tax collections were up 30 per cent last fiscal, he added.

The tax-to-GDP ratio jumped to 11.7 per cent in FY22 from 10.3 per cent in FY21. This was the highest since 1999.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Business News
Income Tax
GST
Indian economy

What's Brewing

Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?

Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?

Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found

Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found

Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize

Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize

Ayodhya's rising Ram temple ups Anjanadri's footfall

Ayodhya's rising Ram temple ups Anjanadri's footfall

Demand for luxury cars outpaces overall auto sales

Demand for luxury cars outpaces overall auto sales

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

 