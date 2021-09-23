Tejas Networks bags optical network expansion deal from Bharti Airtel

Tejas bags Bharti Airtel optical network expansion deal

The Tata Group recently acquired a controlling stake in Tejas for Rs 1,890 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 23 2021, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 12:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photos

Domestic telecom gear maker Tejas Networks on Thursday said it has been selected by Bharti Airtel to enhance the telecom operator's optical network capacity in key metropolitan markets.

Tejas will supply, install and support its optical transmission products for extending Airtel's optical networks towards the edge, supporting 5G backhaul, business-to-business (B2B) services, and broadband applications.

"Airtel has been making significant investments in expanding its metro network capacity as part of its 5G readiness and for catering to increased bandwidth consumption by fixed-line and enterprise customers.

Read | SoftBank-backed Oyo to file for $1 billion IPO next week: Report

"We are delighted to partner with Tejas in this key network intervention that will enable us to deliver world-class experience to our customers," Bharti Airtel chief technology officer Randeep Sekhon said in the statement.

The Tata Group recently acquired a controlling stake in Tejas for Rs 1,890 crore.

"We are delighted to expand our decade-long partnership with Airtel, which has established itself as one of the premier telecom service providers in the world.

"Under this new contract, we will provide our multi-terabit TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products to augment Airtel's metro network capacity right up the network edge," Tejas Networks managing director and CEO Sanjay Nayak said.

